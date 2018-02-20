Exploring NJ Trip #2: Victor Victori’s Multiplism Statues

In our quest to see everything there is to see in New Jersey, Jenny and I visited Victor Victori’s Multiplism Statues. The artist, known as Victor Victori, has these on display outside of his home in Rutherford, New Jersey.

The South Korean artist is known for a style called multiplism. I can’t really describe it without you being high, so just enjoy the video instead.

If you enjoyed this, I recommend watching Part 1 and Part 2 of our visit to the Deserted Village of Feltville. If you didn’t enjoy the video, go. Leave. See if I care.

