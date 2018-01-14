Exploring NJ Trip #1: The Deserted Village of Feltville

For Christmas, Jenny made a list of different places in New Jersey for us to visit. This wasn’t a generic list like going to Six Flags or visiting the beach. Instead, Jenny delved deeper into the paranormal, strange, and unique.

As one of the oldest states in the union, New Jersey has a lot of history. Plenty is pretty dark, too. I mean, Donald Trump owns a lot of property here. Not everything can be glitz and glamour when his name is plastered around.

Anyway, on Saturday we went exploring through NJ for the first time. We visited a place known as the Deserted Village of Feltville located in the Watchung Reservation at 9 Cataract Hollow Road in Berkeley Heights. Unbelievably, the little village is older than the United States itself. While it doesn’t have the darkest history, it surely looks a lot less friendly than your average suburban NJ town. Wait until you see part two.

You can enjoy part one of our trip to the Deserted Village of Feltville in the video below.

This was the first deserted village either of us have visited. Since it did have a clean public restroom, it has earned our seal of approval. It also gave us time to take lots of pictures. You can see a few of them below.

Stay tuned for part two where we’ll also review some pizza because what kind of a trip outdoors is complete without pizza?

