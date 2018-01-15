Exploring NJ Trip #1: The Deserted Village of Feltville (PART TWO)

Here’s the second part of yesterday’s post/our weekend trip to the Deserted Village of Feltville, where we explore a 241-year-old cemetery and more.

If you happen to live nearby or pass near the Watchung Reservation here in New Jersey, you’ll never regret visiting this peaceful village–or at least, what remains of it. The non-scaredy-cat part of me would love to live in Feltville. But I read and watch too much horror to not think something is out to get me every minute if I live there.

Still, it was a wonderful experience to walk through this quaint little village within the woods. Especially if you have an active imagination. It’s like walking back in time. Call it a self-guided history tour. And if you’re like us, nature lovers a.k.a people who want to get away from the hustle-and-bustle of the city every now and then, this would be a great treat for yourself.

But the best part? You get to enjoy the entire experience for FREE. There isn’t any entrance fee to visit the deserted village of Feltville.

And have we told you about the well-maintained restrooms yet?

BONUS clip: a pizza stop/review–something that we’re planning to incorporate into our weekend road trips because let’s face it, food is awesome.

