When many young men discover their penis for the first time (shout out to Jenny’s youngest nephew and the last time I saw him on video chat) they can’t stop playing with it. Although we haven’t grown any extra penises, we did get a new toy.

As Jenny already shared, we’ve upgraded our camera crew from cell phones to a SONY a5100. In this video, we test out our big purchase and head to the supermarket to fatten up for 2018.

Advertisements