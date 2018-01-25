Everything You Should Know About Baseball

A few weeks ago Jenny quizzed me on my Filipino. I did well, but came away a bit vengeful.

So, I flipped the tables. Or should I say, flipped the bat? Because that’s what baseball players do these days.

I quizzed Jenny on her baseball knowledge. She should do quite well. She has already watched a game live.

After providing her with a few minutes to write down everything she knew about the game, I turned on our new camera and began the ultimate test of our relationship. Does my wife know enough about baseball?

