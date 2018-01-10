Something Has Changed

We recently broke a cardinal rule in this household. Timmy and I do not like spending stuff on non-essentials because, as we have already established time and again in this blog, we are pretty cheap people. But recently we deviated from our cheapskate natures and bought a camera that is actually separated from a smartphone–yes, they still exist. Granted, it took weeks of thinking to finally press that “Place Your Order” button on Amazon and a pooping sensation (on my part, at least) when we finally clicked it.

But oh boy, the camera is awesome. So we played with it a bit in the video below. Just so you know, we were gross extra gross when we filmed it. We MEAN that. You have been warned.

