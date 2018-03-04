Exploring NJ Trip #3: Grounds for Sculpture

In the third leg of our journey exploring New Jersey, Jenny and I landed at Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton, NJ. This is a unique outdoor museum featuring many different sculptures and other works of art.

On the day we went, the museum included different ice sculptors. It was an unusually warm winter day, which sadly meant their hard work would only last for a brief period of time. Thankfully, Two Bees were there to capture the images and video. Enjoy the great “artdoors” with us as we explore Grounds for Sculpture. And please, don’t hate me for saying artdoors.

Since we did spend a good chunk of our day there, we have plenty of pictures to share as well. Here are a few of our favorites.

For more amazing images or shaking camera shots by Timmy Bee, be sure to watch the video above.

We both highly recommend checking out Grounds for Sculpture. We already have plans to go back in the spring when it’s not grossly muddy outside and there are actually living trees around. At the same reasonable price you pay to aid a child from an impoverished country, you can visit Grounds for Sculpture at 80 Sculptor’s Way in Hamilton, NJ.

