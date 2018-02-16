Vlogs

Favorite Animal: Mallards

My favorite animal as a kid was the mallard. I loved the color green. To see it on a duck, naturally and not from eating lots of M&Ms, was stupendous.

A few weeks ago, Jenny and I were driving around looking for something beautiful to see; because obviously, mirrors weren’t available. We ended up stumbling upon some Canadian geese and a few mallards playing on the ice.

This isn’t one of our recent Things To See in New Jersey Road Trips or whatever it is we’re calling it. This is just a nice simple video of two bees reminding everyone to cut the plastic rings on soda cans, for the sake of mallards everywhere.

