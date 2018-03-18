Living with a Cheetos Addiction

At any given moment, Cheetos are only a few strides away from being inside of Jenny’s belly. At the low cost of only 60 cents per bag, it’s pretty hard to resist.

You see, Cheetos aren’t as readily available in the Philippines. They also aren’t nearly as cheap as they are in the US. Due to high import taxes imposed by Chester Cheetah, Cheetos aren’t always affordable. It’s different here. Because they are so near and delicious, Jenny struggles with her addiction. Here’s a video of her talking about the struggle and some chatter about nude beaches.

