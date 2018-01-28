I recently wrote a review of the 2017 film “Dunkirk” for submission to a job on Upwork. Hours later, I received a notice that the job violated some type of rule. So, rather than waste it, I’ve decided to share this review on the Bee Blog.

Unfortunately, the review is a little too serious and does not contain much tomfoolery. To make up for it, I’ve decided to include existing pictures of Jenny and I which may fit appropriately into this bland review. Hopefully, this adds some charm.

A Review of Dunkirk with Pictures of Us to Make This Less Boring Because I Guess Our Faces are Funny

Christopher Nolan’s latest film took a different route than many from 2017. Rather than moving the story along via dialogue, Nolan’s narrative in ‘Dunkirk’ relies heavily on showing the audience the hells of war instead of having the characters tell us.

As per usual, Nolan uses spectacular visuals and an intensive score. There are no caped-crusaders in this one or any fantasy at all. This time around, Nolan pitches the story of the evacuation of Dunkirk during WWII with as few words as possible.

This style isn’t especially surprising from Nolan. As one of the more outside-the-box directors, fans can expect something a little different from him each time he steps to the plate. In doing so, he further cements his legacy as an original creator. Even if this is a historic picture and re-telling of actual events, we get to live it through his eyes.

To fully appreciate this film, one must gear up for less dramatic pauses and more constant movement. Where other films covering the same topic may dive into character development, ‘Dunkirk’ gets straight to the point. We stay within miles of the danger at all times. For only brief respites, the characters on screen appear safe.

There are no grieving mothers back home or soldiers sitting around for long periods of time reflecting on what they will do when they return to England. ‘Dunkirk’ barely gives us backstories and it works out just fine.

In spite of knowing very little about them, we feel for these men. From the moment we first see Tommy escape a German ambush, the audience is ready to get off the beach with him. It’s this feeling of helplessness that keep us entertained and frightened throughout the story.

Told through a non-linear timeline, the audience gets to feel these emotions more than once from the land, sea, and air. Each time, as danger looms, the music builds and we are left with many close calls and failed attempts at survival.

Nolan clearly didn’t appear to make this film to sell us gore or bloodshed. Instead, this is a film about a moment not many American history books mention. Years before the Allies re-took France, the world was on edge and the Nazis were closing in on England. The events at Dunkirk helped shape the outcome of the war. As Nolan shows, the way the soldiers were treated when they returned home was as essential.

‘Dunkirk’ will never have the same legacy as ‘Saving Private Ryan.’ However, it can redirect the way war films are created. Certainly epic, ‘Dunkirk’ stays away from a formula that became too common after Steven Spielberg’s 1998 epic. This element is what will keep it on many “must watch” lists for years to come.

Equally as “must watch” is the video we made recently about why you shouldn’t put bananas near the window in the winter. Life is hell.

