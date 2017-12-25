Food, Vlogs

Breakfast Recipe Vlog: Banana and Egg Pancakes

Looking for a nice, healthy breakfast this holiday season? In our best Christmas elf impressions, we’d like to share one recipe we really enjoy: banana and eggs pancakes.

All you need are eggs and bananas to make a healthier version of pancakes. I suppose you also need a pan, a stove, electricity, the availability of a home to create it in, to live in a place where these items are readily available, etc. But surely, if you’re reading this, you have them. So, enjoy this tomorrow after stuffing your face today.

Merry Christmas!

 

